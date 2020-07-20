Volunteers Needed for PPE Distribution

Volunteers are needed to assist the county with distribution of Personal Protection Equipment for local small businesses. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is giving away thirty day supply of masks and hand sanitizer for each employee of a small business. Analyst Jenn Tamo says that they need seventy more volunteers to make the give-a-way go smoothly.

Listen to Jenn Tamo

Volunteer registration is taking place online through Connecting Point 211.

Listen to Jenn Tamo

Businesses that want to receive PPE need to pre-register online and bring the receipt with them to the old Nevada County Corporation yard on Loma Rica Drive by the airport.

PPE giveaway is scheduled for 9AM-6PM Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week.