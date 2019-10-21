Volunteers Still Needed For Cold Weather Shelter

With colder weather approaching, Sierra Roots is preparing to operate their cold weather shelter again, but they need volunteers. Also, things will also be a little different this year. Janice O’Brien of Sierra Roots says Nevada City and Nevada County are stepping up now…

Nevada City has now given priority to Sierra Roots to use the Veterans Building on cold nights, and the Nevada County government is kicking in some money. O’Brien says if you are interested in volunteering to help staff the shelter, there are training sessions available, including one this Saturday…

If you can’t make the training this Saturday, there will be another one on a future date which has not been scheduled yet. Sierra Roots also provides lunches to area homeless on Thursdays, and volunteers are also needed there.

