< Back to All News

Volunteers Still Needed For Cold Weather Shelter

Posted: Oct. 21, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

With colder weather approaching, Sierra Roots is preparing to operate their cold weather shelter again, but they need volunteers. Also, things will also be a little different this year. Janice O’Brien of Sierra Roots says Nevada City and Nevada County are stepping up now…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 1

Nevada City has now given priority to Sierra Roots to use the Veterans Building on cold nights, and the Nevada County government is kicking in some money. O’Brien says if you are interested in volunteering to help staff the shelter, there are training sessions available, including one this Saturday…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 2

If you can’t make the training this Saturday, there will be another one on a future date which has not been scheduled yet. Sierra Roots also provides lunches to area homeless on Thursdays, and volunteers are also needed there.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha