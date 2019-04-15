Volunteers to Clean Up Nevada City Tuesday

It’s a little sprucing up for Nevada City. Tomorrow is their spring clean-up, and they are always looking for volunteers to do some beautification work. City councilmember Reinette Senum is organizing, and says the type of work they’ll be doing this year kind of depends on the weather…

If you really want to get your hands dirty, they plan on doing removal of blackberry bushes to reduce fire danger. Senum says whatever time you have tomorrow (Tuesday), just show up early at the Commercial Street parking lot…

The focus will be in the downtown, and Seven Hills districts, with not so much emphasis on Pioneer Park this time around. Senum says in past events, they’ve had anywhere from 35 to about a hundred volunteers.

–gf