Volz Withdraws From NID Board Race

A candidate for one of three open seats on the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has reluctantly dropped out of the race. John Volz, of Volz Brothers Automotive in Grass Valley, announced he was running for the Division Two seat about eight months ago. But he says the job has made it difficult to keep running until the November election…

click to listen to John Volz

Echoing the sentiments of other candidates, Volz cited more transparency on the board as a reason for his interest in unseating John Drew, who is running for another term. That includes the Centennial Dam proposal…

click to listen to John Volz

Volz says that includes waiting until after updating the Raw Water Master Plan that looks at various options for providing a stable water supply. Bruce Herring, another Centennial critic, is the other candidate challenging Drew. Volz is noncommital on endorsing Herring.