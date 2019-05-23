Vote Centers for Senate Election Open Saturday

While you may be making plans for Memorial Day weekend, Nevada County is getting ready for the special State Senate Election, which is coming up on June 4. Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says vote centers will be opening…

They will open another vote center on Election Day, which will be at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley, but Diaz says everyone should have a ballot, and all you have to do is mail it in. There’s just the one contest, and it’s between two Republicans–Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley…

Diaz says they have received about ten thousand ballots so far–slightly ahead of the pace for the primary election held in March.

