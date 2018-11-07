< Back to All News

Vote Centers Had Lines due to High Turnout

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 8:08 AM PST

If you voted at a vote center on Election Day, chances are you had to stand in line. For most of the afternoon at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley, the wait was about 20 minutes just to get into the room where you could vote. The lines got longer after 5pm, and a few people were even turned away at 8 o’clock when the polls closed. Many people coming out of the vote center, though, didn’t mind the wait…

Listen to voters

The people who were in line at 8pm got to cast their ballots. The other Grass Valley vote center, the Best Western Gold Country Inn Conference Center had lines in the afternoon and evening, and so did the Rood Center.

–gf

