Vote Centers Open Memorial Day

Posted: May. 25, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

As the June 5 election gets closer and closer, vote centers around the county are getting ready to open. There will be seven vote centers for this election, and Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says two of them open tomorrow. One is at the Town Hall in Truckee. The other is at the Rood Center…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

Those centers will be open from 8am to 4pm. Diaz says he’s not sure yet if having the vote centers open on the holiday is a good idea…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

He says maybe voters will like having the centers open. Five more vote centers open next week. Diaz says they have received about 63-hundred ballots since early voting by mail and at the Elections Office began last week.

–gf

