< Back to All News

Vote Centers Open Saturday; Ballot Returns High

Posted: Aug. 16, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Vote centers will be open over the weekend for the upcoming state Assembly special election, and Nevada County’s registrar of voters has been pleased with the number of ballots turned in so far. Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says with this being the third special election this year, and during a year when no elections were scheduled, he figured turnout might be lower…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

However, as of Thursday morning, over 14-thousand ballots have been returned, which Diaz says is ahead of the pace for the March election…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

If you have problems with your ballot, want a new one, or just want to vote in person, there are two vote centers that open tomorrow. One is at the Rood Center and the other is at the Truckee Town Hall–both will be open daily from 8am to 4pm including this weekend and next weekend. There will also be a vote center open Election Day only, August 27th, from 7am to 8pm. The drop box locations around the county are also the same for the previous elections.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha