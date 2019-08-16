Vote Centers Open Saturday; Ballot Returns High

Vote centers will be open over the weekend for the upcoming state Assembly special election, and Nevada County’s registrar of voters has been pleased with the number of ballots turned in so far. Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says with this being the third special election this year, and during a year when no elections were scheduled, he figured turnout might be lower…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

However, as of Thursday morning, over 14-thousand ballots have been returned, which Diaz says is ahead of the pace for the March election…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

If you have problems with your ballot, want a new one, or just want to vote in person, there are two vote centers that open tomorrow. One is at the Rood Center and the other is at the Truckee Town Hall–both will be open daily from 8am to 4pm including this weekend and next weekend. There will also be a vote center open Election Day only, August 27th, from 7am to 8pm. The drop box locations around the county are also the same for the previous elections.

–gf