Vote Centers Open Saturday

It may be the start of the weekend for most of us, but Nevada County elections officials are gearing up for Tuesday. Vote centers open around the county beginning tomorrow, and it’s just announced a one-day vote center in North San Juan. Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says if you have problems with your mail-in ballot, or you just want to vote in person, the vote center is the place to go…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

There will be two vote centers in Grass Valley–at the Best Western Gold Country Inn, and at the Gold Miners Inn, one in Nevada City at the Rood Center, One in Penn Valley at Fire Station 43, one in South County at the Higgins Lions Community Center, and two in Truckee—at the Family Resource Center and at Town Hall. Those are all open from 8am to 4pm starting tomorrow, and from 7am to 8pm on Election Day, the same time polls are open around the state. Diaz says the primary function of the vote center is to issue new ballots or answer questions…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

The vote center at the North San Juan Community Center will be open Election Day only, from 7am to 8pm. There are also drop boxes located throughout the county. The Registrar of Voters says as of this morning, they have received over 11-thousand ballots, out of about 67-thousand that were sent out.

–gf