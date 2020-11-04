Vote Centers Popular Option

Vote centers around western Nevada county saw a a lot of action ofver the last three days, especially on election day.

Two new centers in Grass Valley including Sierra College and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, along with Bear River High School in the South County were used this election and the Gold Miners Inn and Rood Center and North San Juan Community Center were once again used as a place to cast votes in person or drop off mail in ballots.

Over 250 voters used the Sierra College Vote Center on election day, but there had been a few throughout the weekend.

Another 500 used the Fairgrounds on Election day with additional over the weekend.

And the Gold Miners in also saw another 500 on election day- which like all sites included a number of first time voters.

Only one complaint from a vote center yesterday- a DJ that showed up at Sierra College was shut down after a few minutes for in appropriate content and noise.