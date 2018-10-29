Vote Centers Starting to Open Around Nevada County

We’re down to just eight days remaining until Election Day now (or E-minus-eight as election officials call it), and that means vote centers are starting to open up around Nevada County. Two vote centers opened on Saturday-one at the Rood Center and one in Truckee. This coming Saturday, other vote centers will open around the county. Nevada County Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz told KNCO on Friday, that the vote center at the Rood Center is the elections office, and has already been open for awhile…

Those services include voting, getting a replacement ballot if you need one, or getting any questions answered about your ballot or how to vote. The vote center model was first tried in June, and Diaz says about 80 percent of the people seem comfortable with the new system. As for the other 20 percent?…

As of Friday afternoon, the Elections Office has received over ten-thousand returned ballots. Diaz says that’s ‘comfortably ahead’ of the number they had received in June in the same time period.

