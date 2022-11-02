Vote Push From League Of Women Voters

It’s now less than a week before the elections next Tuesday. And in Nevada County, as of Tuesday morning, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office reported that over 16-thousand mail-in ballots had been returned out of over 74-thousand sent out. Meanwhile, local League of Women Voters Communications Chair, Lynn Forbes, says although participation is traditionally high in the county, there is still a lot of reticence…

Forbes says two ballot measures have been controversial. That’s the countywide sale tax increase, Measure V, as well as Measure W in Nevada City, the Historical District initiative. She says the League never makes endorsements on measures or races, but tries to help educate voters…

Forbes also mentions Rock the Vote, which is geared toward younger voters. A recent poll found that just 14-percent of them plan to cast a ballot for the Midterms. Meanwhile, if you’re mailing in your vote, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Elections Office no later than seven days after Election Day. And ballots returned in person or at a drop box must be delivered no later than the closing of the polls next Tuesday at 8pm.