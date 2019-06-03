Groups Sends Out Vote Shaming Mailer

The U.S Postal Service has joined the investigation into a so-called “vote-shaming” mailer that was sent to dozens of voters, days before the First State Senate District run-off election. No word on whether anyone in Nevada County received one. But Placer County Clerk-Recorder Ryan Ronco says he’s received complaints from 12 to 24 voters. He says the mailer comes from a mysterious organization known only as the Northern California State Voter Project…

click to listen to Ryan Ronco

Ronco says the letter also warns recipients that their name might appear on the list, if they don’t vote in the special election. He says voters in El Dorado and Sacramento County have also received the mailers. Many voters in the district say this discourages them from going to the polls…

click to listen to Ryan Ronco

But Ronco does say the information in the mailers is not confidential. The letter has not been linked to the Brian Dahle or Kevin Kiley campaigns.