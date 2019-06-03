< Back to All News

Groups Sends Out Vote Shaming Mailer

Posted: Jun. 3, 2019 12:58 AM PDT

The U.S Postal Service has joined the investigation into a so-called “vote-shaming” mailer that was sent to dozens of voters, days before the First State Senate District run-off election. No word on whether anyone in Nevada County received one. But Placer County Clerk-Recorder Ryan Ronco says he’s received complaints from 12 to 24 voters. He says the mailer comes from a mysterious organization known only as the Northern California State Voter Project…

click to listen to Ryan Ronco

Ronco says the letter also warns recipients that their name might appear on the list, if they don’t vote in the special election. He says voters in El Dorado and Sacramento County have also received the mailers. Many voters in the district say this discourages them from going to the polls…

click to listen to Ryan Ronco

But Ronco does say the information in the mailers is not confidential. The letter has not been linked to the Brian Dahle or Kevin Kiley campaigns.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha