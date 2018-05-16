Voter Guide Omissions Reported In Nevada County

With less than three weeks before the June Primary elections, and mail-in ballots already available, voter guide omissions are being reported by the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says over nine-thousand voters in the Grass Valley School District did not receive any information on the bond measure, Measure D. That includes impartial analysis and arguments for and against. And, although all the information is still included for Grass Valley’s sales tax increase, Measure E, Diaz says names of two of the three people signing off on arguments were left out of the guide, which affected over two-thousand voters…

The person whose name was still left on the guide, regarding Measure E, was Daniel Swartzendruber. He says the omission changes the perception of voters about an argument, if they are using the guide as their only frame of reference for casting their ballot…

Diaz says says supplemental guides with the missing information have been mailed to the affected voters. And information has always been available on the website of the clerk-recorder office.