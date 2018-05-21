< Back to All News

Voter Registration Deadline is Today

Posted: May. 21, 2018 6:30 AM PDT

There are now 15 days until the June Primary election, and on the election calendar that means two things. Ballots can begin to be processed from drop boxes and vote centers, although the votes will not be tabulated until election night. This is also the last day to register to vote if you want your vote to be counted on election night. Under a new California law, you can register up to, and including Election Day, but then you can only vote ‘conditionally’, which means your vote won’t be counted until your registration and address are verified.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha