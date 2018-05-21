Voter Registration Deadline is Today

There are now 15 days until the June Primary election, and on the election calendar that means two things. Ballots can begin to be processed from drop boxes and vote centers, although the votes will not be tabulated until election night. This is also the last day to register to vote if you want your vote to be counted on election night. Under a new California law, you can register up to, and including Election Day, but then you can only vote ‘conditionally’, which means your vote won’t be counted until your registration and address are verified.

–gf