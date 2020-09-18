Voters Are Healthier Smarter and Richer

Are people who vote healthier than others? A new UCLA study says “yes”. And lead author, Susan Babey says while that may not be surprising, it also illustrates the importance of health care access, including mental health. These voters also live in more cohesive and safe neighborhoods and have better education and incomes….

Babey says the findings also indicate that around 400-thousand Californians who are eligible to vote don’t think they are…

Babey says Latinos, individuals in Generation X, those with less than a high school education, and those in the lowest income group were most likely to report that not being eligible was the main reason they were not registered to vote. She strategies to increase participation could include providing civics education and pre-registration opportunities in settings such as high schools. Also, supporting integrated voter-engagement activities, both during and between elections, including get-out-the-vote efforts.