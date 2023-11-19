Voters Asked To Keep Local Roll Up-To-Date

With the March Primary now less than four months away, the Nevada County Elections Department needs your help to maintain accurate, up-to-date voter rolls. Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says “residency confirmation cards” are being sent out to virtually all registered voters. That’s required by state law before every primary election…

Adona says it’s challenging to know exactly how much “dead wood” is actually on voter rolls at any one time. She says they get address and status information from a lot of sources. That includes the DMV, Health Department, Department of Corrections, and the National Change of Address data base. But it’s usually not received in a timely manner…

And if it’s not close to a Primary, the postcards are sent only to registered voters who haven’t participated in an election in the last six months or who haven’t made an update to their registration in over a year.