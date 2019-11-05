Voters Decide Next Assembly Member Today

It’s the fourth special election this year in Nevada County, and its today. Voters will be determining the next state Assembly representative, choosing between Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle. Nevada County Assistant Clerk Recorder Natalie Adona says as of yesterday, over 20-thousand mail-in ballots have been received…

The whole sequence started last November when State Senator Ted Gaines was elected to the Board of Equalization. Then, after a primary in March and a runoff in June, Assemblyman Brian Dahle was elected to the Senate. Now, after a primary in August, this race is to fill Dahle’s Assembly seat. Three vote centers are open for this election, where Adona says once again, people can vote in person, ask questions or get replacement ballots if needed…

The vote centers are at the Rood Center, the Gold Miners Inn, and at Truckee Town Hall. Polls and vote centers are open until 8pm.

