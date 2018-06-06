< Back to All News

Voters Have Few Complaints at Vote Centers

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

So how was the voting experience? With the new vote center model, there were some lines to vote in the afternoon. A five o’clock rush which saw waits of about 20 minutes at the vote center at the Gold Miners Inn. If you just had to drop off a ballot, you could do that without waiting. 19 year-old Makenna Harrison was voting for the first time, and took it seriously…

As for veteran voters, there were not too many complaints about the new system…

Lines were reportedly longer at the Rood Center at 5pm, but things were fairly quiet during the morning hours.

