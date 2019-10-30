< Back to All News

Voting Continues During Power Shutoff

Posted: Oct. 30, 2019 10:01 AM PDT

Despite power shutoffs, next Tuesday is Election Day in Nevada County and several other northern California counties. Early voting is underway, and the Elections Office has been open at the Rood Center, even during power shutoffs. Assistant Clerk Recorder Natalie Adona says people have been coming in to vote…

The hallway is dimly lit on the second floor of the Rood Center, and the booth is a little dark, but the Elections Office is open with full services. It is a vote-by-mail special election, so most people are just returning their ballots by putting them in the mail box. Adona says ballots are coming in…

The election is to fill a vacancy in the state Assembly. The candidates are Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle.

