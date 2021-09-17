Waiting On News About Boosters

The jury is still out, at last until later today, whether a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be commended for the general public. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting today to review data and report findings to the Federal Drug Administration. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO Dr. Brian Evans says he’s not sure how the FDA will move forward with a booster beyond the current recommendation.

Primarily people undergoing chemotherapy or other cancer treatments as well as anyone who has received an organ transplant.

Dr. Evans says its not a given that the FDA will recommend the vaccine for the general population all at once, but it is a possibility.

Today’s advisory committee meeting is being held to discuss whether the data Pfizer has submitted are sufficient to support licensure of a booster dose administered approximately 6 months after the primary series to individuals 16 years of age and older.