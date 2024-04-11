< Back to All News

Walk With a Doc in Grass Valley

Posted: Apr. 11, 2024 7:35 AM PDT

For almost 20 years a program focused on improving community health and relationships between patients and physicians that began in Ohio is now operating in 49 states and in multiple countries around the world. It is also alive and well in Nevada County. Walk with a Doc started in Grass Valley with Dr. Glenn Gookin a Family Medicine Doctor with Dignity Health. He says the once a monthly walking and educational program is geared for all levels.

 

The walk can very if there is a group that is a little more ambitious, but the start is always the same.

 

Walk with a Doc is the third Wednesday of the month at 7:30 AM and Dr. Gookin is interested in expanding it as interested grows.
He says it is good for both patients and doctors.

 

The doctor says that Walk with a Doc is meeting multiple levels of need.

 

To find out more information on how you can be part of the Grass Valley Walk with a Doc…visit walkwithadoc.org.
You can also call or email :
530-615-6970 kerri.kuelper@commonspirit.org

