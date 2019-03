Student athletes at Nevada Union High School have raised money for their school by doing a lot of walking. Principal Kelly Rhoden says they actually had to cut Wednesday’s Walk-a-Thon short a little bit because of the weather, but still had about a lot of students walking all over downtown Grass Valley…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 1

The students got sponsors for their walk, and Rhoden says the payday turned out to be a pretty good one…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 2

Rhoden says the annual athletics budget is about a hundred-thousand dollars.

–gf