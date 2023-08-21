< Back to All News

Walkaway From Washington Ridge Inmate Camp

Posted: Aug. 21, 2023 12:39 PM PDT

The search continues for an inmate who walked away from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp over the past weekend. The Department of Corrections says 19-year-old Malachi Thomas was first reported missing during a head count late Friday night. He’d been admitted to the Camp in May, from Fresno County, where he’d been sentenced to seven years in prison for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. It included a sentence enhancement, as a second felony “strike”, under the three strikes law, that also included the use of a firearm. Corrections officials also point out that since 1977 99-percent all such walkaways have been apprehended.

