Wallace Considered Incompetent By Doctor

Criminal proceedings remain suspended, regarding a Grass Valley man accused of murdering his mother and stepfather in late May. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a doctor’s report concludes that 60-year-old Dennis Wallace is not competent to stand trial, at least for now…

Walsh says a final determination is expected, including a ruling by the judge, on Thursday, after Wallace’s attorney goes over the report with him some more…

Walsh says treatment for Wallace may not take longer than a couple of months, possibly including medication. Wallace is accused in the stabbing deaths of 80-year-old Patricia Breedlove and her 87-year-old husband, Robert, at their home on Greenhorn Road. He also lived on the property. Any possible motive for the crime has not been revealed at this time.