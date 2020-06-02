Wallace Faces Life Without Parole If Convicted

The Grass Valley man accused of murdering his mother and stepfather last week made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the counts also include special circumstances, since there were multiple victims, which means 60-year-old Dennis Wallace could get the maximum possible sentence currently allowed by California law, which is life in prison without parole. He says that doesn’t have to be the case, but he says these crimes were especially heinous…

The victims were 80-year-old Patricia Breedlove and her 87-year-old husband, Robert Breedlove…

Walsh says Wallace did live in a building on the Breedlove property on Greenhorn Road.