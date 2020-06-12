< Back to All News

Wallace Getting Mental Competency Evaluation

Posted: Jun. 12, 2020 2:23 PM PDT

The mental competency of the Grass Valley man accused of murdering his mother and stepfather last month has been questioned by his attorney. So a Nevada County judge has postponed the arraignment of 60-year-old Dennis Wallace so an evaluation can be done. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says, so far, he hasn’t seen any evidence that Wallace has a history of such problems…

But Walsh says he’s been seeing more doubts like this declared regarding such defendants…

A doctor has been appointed to come back with a report, but Walsh says he’s requested two, which the judge is still considering. Walsh says he prefers two independent evaluations. A status report has been scheduled for July 23rd but a competency decision is not expected at that time. Wallace is accused in the stabbing deaths of 80-year-old Patricia Breedlove and her 87-year-old husband, Robert, at their home on Greenhorn Road on May 27th. Wallace also lived on the property.

