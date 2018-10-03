Ward Gets 15 Years To Life Murder Sentence

It’s a 15 year to life prison sentence for 33-year-old Joseph Ward. He was convicted of last year’s killing of 61-year-old Kenneth Pestana at Pestana’s home near Nevada City. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says the jury found that Ward was guilty of second-degree murder, instead of first-degree murder…

Newell says this case was particularly sad…

When Ward’s mental fitness came into question, a separate trial was needed where another jury found him competent to stand trial for the murder.