< Back to All News

Ward Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 3:28 PM PDT

It’s a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Joseph Ward, for the killing of 61-year-old Kenneth Pestana near Nevada City. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says while he’s pleased with the decision, he’s disappointed that the jury convicted Ward of second-degree murder, instead of first-degree murder…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The killing occurred at Pestana’s home, in June of last year. Ward fled in Pestana’s vehicle, also taking the victim’s dog. He was arrested the next day in Carson City, Nevada. Walsh says Ward and Pestana at one time had a father-son type of relationship before things went sour…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

After Ward’s mental fitness was questioned, a separate jury found him competent to stand trial, earlier this year. Pestana had also been convicted of murder, as a teen, in 1973, and served his sentence at Soledad prison. Ward faces a sentence range of 15 years to life in prison.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha