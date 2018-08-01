Ward Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder

It’s a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Joseph Ward, for the killing of 61-year-old Kenneth Pestana near Nevada City. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says while he’s pleased with the decision, he’s disappointed that the jury convicted Ward of second-degree murder, instead of first-degree murder…

The killing occurred at Pestana’s home, in June of last year. Ward fled in Pestana’s vehicle, also taking the victim’s dog. He was arrested the next day in Carson City, Nevada. Walsh says Ward and Pestana at one time had a father-son type of relationship before things went sour…

After Ward’s mental fitness was questioned, a separate jury found him competent to stand trial, earlier this year. Pestana had also been convicted of murder, as a teen, in 1973, and served his sentence at Soledad prison. Ward faces a sentence range of 15 years to life in prison.