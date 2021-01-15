Warm MLK Weekend Could Mean Crowded Trails

With many people getting ready to enjoy a three-day Martin Luther King Day weekend, the warmer and drier-than-normal weather will likely mean more people spending the time outdoors, with entertainment options still limited by the pandemic. In Nevada County, that includes hiking in South Yuba River, Malakoff Diggins, and Empire Mine State Parks. And with some possible crowding, State Parks Sierra District Chief Matt Green reminds people to continue to comply with coronavirus guidelines…

Green says attendance at state parks has been the highest he’s ever seen, at 50 to 100-percent of normal…

That includes parking lots. Parking is still limited at South Yuba River State Park, due to the Bridgeport Bridge project. Independence Trail remains closed, after being damaged by the Jones Fire last August. Green says fire bans also remain in place.