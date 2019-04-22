Despite Warm Weather It’s Too Early to Plant

With the warmest weather of the year so far expected this week, now is a good time to do some yard work. You can rake the pine needles off your lawn, maybe even start preparing to plant that vegetable garden. You might want to wait a few more weeks before you actually put the plants in the ground, though…

Emil Baldoni with Weiss Brothers Nursery says a good rule of thumb for planting around here is Memorial Day weekend. Baldoni also says this is a good time to prepare the soil…

If you are planning on planting tomatoes, they require about six hours of a sunlight a day. Baldoni also says people usually don’t water enough if they have a drip irrigation system. Ten minutes a day, he says, doesn’t cut it.

–gf