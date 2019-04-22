< Back to All News

Despite Warm Weather It’s Too Early to Plant

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 6:06 AM PDT

With the warmest weather of the year so far expected this week, now is a good time to do some yard work. You can rake the pine needles off your lawn, maybe even start preparing to plant that vegetable garden. You might want to wait a few more weeks before you actually put the plants in the ground, though…

Listen to Emil Baldoni 1

Emil Baldoni with Weiss Brothers Nursery says a good rule of thumb for planting around here is Memorial Day weekend. Baldoni also says this is a good time to prepare the soil…

Listen to Emil Baldoni 2

If you are planning on planting tomatoes, they require about six hours of a sunlight a day. Baldoni also says people usually don’t water enough if they have a drip irrigation system. Ten minutes a day, he says, doesn’t cut it.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha