< Back to All News

Warm Weather Shelter Opening

Posted: Apr. 11, 2022 12:13 PM PDT

Sierra Roots and Nevada County are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter protocol for Monday and Tuesday nights. Alice Johnson, with Sierra Roots, says the shelter, on North Pine Street in Nevada City, will be open from 4:30pm to 7:30am….

click to listen to Alice Johnson

And Johnson says COVID restrictions are still in place…

click to listen to Alice Johnson

So capacity will still be greatly limited. And this will present a greater possibility of having to turn people away. Guests are still medically screened. Sierra Roots staff will be screening the most vulnerable homeless residents, to help those in greatest need.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha