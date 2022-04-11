Warm Weather Shelter Opening

Sierra Roots and Nevada County are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter protocol for Monday and Tuesday nights. Alice Johnson, with Sierra Roots, says the shelter, on North Pine Street in Nevada City, will be open from 4:30pm to 7:30am….

And Johnson says COVID restrictions are still in place…

So capacity will still be greatly limited. And this will present a greater possibility of having to turn people away. Guests are still medically screened. Sierra Roots staff will be screening the most vulnerable homeless residents, to help those in greatest need.