Warmer Winters Projected At NID Workshop

A sober warning about the future of NID’s water supply, in the face of climate change. A presentation at the most recent Plan for Water workshop indicated that temperatures will continue to be warmer. And Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says that means snowpacks, the district’s largest natural reservoirs, will be an even less reliable source…

click to listen to Greg Jones

Jones says projections show that while the amount of precipitation will remain the same, more of it will fall as rain. Snowpacks will melt sooner in the spring, affecting the availability of NID’s water supply…

click to listen to Greg Jones

The Plan for Water is a collaboration process to determine the best ways to meet the community’s demand over the coming decades. When complete, it will show how future supply and demand scenarios may be integrated into NID’s management practices, to ensure the same high-quality water and reliable system. The next workshop is on Tuesday, with the last two scheduled for July and August.