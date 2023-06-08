< Back to All News

Warmer Winters Projected At NID Workshop

Posted: Jun. 8, 2023 12:58 AM PDT

A sober warning about the future of NID’s water supply, in the face of climate change. A presentation at the most recent Plan for Water workshop indicated that temperatures will continue to be warmer. And Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says that means snowpacks, the district’s largest natural reservoirs, will be an even less reliable source…

click to listen to Greg Jones

Jones says projections show that while the amount of precipitation will remain the same, more of it will fall as rain. Snowpacks will melt sooner in the spring, affecting the availability of NID’s water supply…

click to listen to Greg Jones

The Plan for Water is a collaboration process to determine the best ways to meet the community’s demand over the coming decades. When complete, it will show how future supply and demand scenarios may be integrated into NID’s management practices, to ensure the same high-quality water and reliable system. The next workshop is on Tuesday, with the last two scheduled for July and August.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha