Warming Shelter Issues Heat Up Council Meeting

The conversation was a little heated at times as the Nevada City City Council received an update on this past winter’s warming shelter activities. Sierra Roots is the non-profit that manages the shelter in Nevada City. President, Janice O’Brien, said the biggest issue was the impact of a large number of homeless people from Grass Valley using shelter services because Grass Valley offered no services.

O’Brien also said the crowded conditions with many unfamiliar faces led to some uncomfortable situations at times. Sierra Roots Vice President, Keith Cantrell, said some out-of-town guests had special needs- referring to a Veteran that was dropped at the shelter.

Council member Reinette Senum, said that that Grass Valley’s homeless should not be Nevada City’s problem.

Senum also stated that she believes the county should take a leadership role in sheltering the homeless on freezing nights.

Because of the strenuous conditions and limited resources, O’Brien and Cantrell said they will only take clients from Nevada City next year.

The shelter opened sixteen nights during the winter. City Manager Catrina Olson said its cost the city between five and seven hundred dollars a night to operate the shelter.