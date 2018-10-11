Warming Shelter MOU Approved

Nevada City has reached an agreement with Sierra Roots to provide a Warming Shelter in Nevada City. The item was on the agenda for the third time in three city council meetings. Previous drafts of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding had issues with security at the Veterans Building that is used as a shelter on severe weather nights. The most recent version addresses security personnel, bag searches and hours that attendees could be in the facility. Will Buck representing the VFW Post 2655 said the Post recently voted to support the revised MOU. In addition, Buck said the VFW would appreciate being informed when a Veteran checks into the shelter.

Listen to Will Buck

Sierra Roots Executive Director, Janice O’Brien, thanked the Veterans for support and said the operation of the shelter will be very different this year.

Listen to Janice O’Brien

City Manager, Catrina Olson, explained that the security person will also be a liaison.

Listen to Catrina Olson

Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis also re-affirmed that Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park is the first choice for a shelter. The Veteran’s building will be a second option.