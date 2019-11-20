< Back to All News

Warming Shelter Still Opens Despite No Shutoff

Posted: Nov. 20, 2019 2:16 PM PST

Even though the Shutoff was called off, Nevada County opened a warming shelter Wednesday afternoon. County Social Services Director, Tex Ritter, says the doors opened at United Methodist Church in Grass Valley, at 236 South Church Street. He says the idea of opening a shelter for the first time during a shutoff was mainly driven by the increased wildfire danger, which shutoffs are supposed to help prevent…

But even though the shutoffs are always linked to a heightened fire risk, Ritter’s not sure shelters will become a regular feature…

The shelter offer 25 cots, on a first-come first-serve basis, and is open until eight Thursday morning.

