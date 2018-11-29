< Back to All News

Warming Shelter to Open in Nevada City Sunday

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 12:02 PM PST

It’s more than a dress rehearsal. This weekend will be the first time local homeless advocates, in a new agreement with Nevada City and Nevada County will be running a warming shelter. Janice O’Brien with Sierra Roots says they are getting organized to open Sunday and Monday nights…

O’Brien says it takes quite a few people to run the shelter…

The shelter will be at the Veterans Building in Nevada City, and will be open from 4pm-8am both nights. O’Brien says they can hold a maximum of 36 people, but she expects a couple dozen…

Under the agreement, no one will be let in after 10pm. Although a lot of wet weather is expected on Saturday, O’Brien says that night is not expected to qualify as cold enough for ’emergency conditions’, but the low temperatures are expected to drop after the Saturday storm. She also says when the shelter does open throughout the winter, they will always be open for more than one night at a time.

