Warming Shelters Open For Cold Storm

The Sierra Roots and Salvation Army homeless warming shelters are open Wednesday and Thursday nights. Sierra Roots co-founder Janice O’Brien says their shelter is at Seaman’s Lodge, in Pioneer Park, instead of their usual spot at the Veterans Hall…

The Seaman’s Lodge shelter will be open at 4:30pm each day. But O’Brien says the county’s Continuum of Care continues to look for a better solution…

The Continuum of Care is a local or regional group made up of stakeholders who are committed to ending homelessness. Nevada County is collaborating with Placer County, which is coordinated by the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras. Meanwhile, The Salvation Army Shelter, on Alta Street in Grass Valley, will be open at 5:30pm today (Wed.) and tomorrow (Thurs.). Both shelters close at 7:30 the next morning.