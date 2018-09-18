< Back to All News

Washington Camp Inmate Walks Away Still Missing

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 1:08 PM PDT

The search continues for an inmate who walked away from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp early Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Charlene Billings is a public information officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She says 22-year-old Justin Tyquiengco, who’s from Marysville, was sentenced to a six-year prison term, three years ago. He was convicted of second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm…

The camp houses up to 110 minimum-security inmates….

Billings says she doesn’t know how many inmates are currently at the camp. She says Tyquiengco is about five-feet-eleven, weighing 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

