Washington Camp Inmate Walks Away Still Missing

The search continues for an inmate who walked away from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp early Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Charlene Billings is a public information officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She says 22-year-old Justin Tyquiengco, who’s from Marysville, was sentenced to a six-year prison term, three years ago. He was convicted of second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm…

click to listen to Charlene Billings

The camp houses up to 110 minimum-security inmates….

click to listen to Charlene Billings

Billings says she doesn’t know how many inmates are currently at the camp. She says Tyquiengco is about five-feet-eleven, weighing 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.