Washington Fire Wins Contest For UTV

Posted: Jun. 17, 2022 12:48 AM PDT

The little town of Washington’s Fire Department may not have thought it had a big chance to win a contest for a customized Utility Terrain Vehicle. But Chief Mike Stewart said that was not the way local OHV enthusiasists in the area felt about it. They were familiar with Rugged Radios, out of Arroyo Grande, which was offering to build one and donate it to one lucky department in the state. Stewart says the application process was a bit unusual…

Chief Stewart

Stewart says the president of Rugged Radios then contacted Washington Fire to tell them that they were among three finalists. They came to town with a film crew for what appeared to be one last interview. Instead, the UTV was paraded, with great fanfare to the station. Stewart says the Polaris Ranger 1000 is worth 70-thousand dollars and will provide better access to remote areas…

Chief Stewart

Stewart days the UTV has improved suspension, better ground clearance, incredible lighting, cutting edge communications, and controlled cabin climate. It will also improve firefighter safety, comfort, and effectiveness.

