Washington Getting PSPS and COVID Help

The small town of Washington’s 160 residents have been part of every Public Safety Power Shutoff, and sometimes the only ones impacted. But now they’ve received what’s called a Community Power Resiliency grant from the state. Longtime Fire Chief Mike Stewart says the 101-thousand dollars will help harden the town more during any outage, planned or unplanned…

Stewart says access can be a challenge during weather events, including wildfires and snowstorms…

Stewart says Washington has also received five-thousand dollars for evacuation planning. The funding is in addition to other recent grants. That includes nine-thousand dollars from the California Fire Foundation for prevention and evacuation signage, and 10-thousand-500 dollars for roadside fuel reduction along evacuation routes, by the Firewise Washington Committee. Also, the Food Bank of Nevada County is providing both fresh and shelf-stable foods and emergency preparedness kits for local families.