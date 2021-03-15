Washington Man Arrested For Firing Shot At Vehicle

A 54-year-old man from the town of Washington has been arrested for allegedly taking a shot at an occupied vehicle over the past weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jason Perry says it was reported Sunday afternoon…

Perry says the male victim stated that the suspect, Patrick Cooper, made some comments about the victim’s cell phone camera being on a nearby sign to take a picture…

Perry says there was no injury and that the man’s father, wife, and sleeping child were also inside the vehicle at the time. He says Cooper, may have had a mining claim near that location. Cooper was booked on four felony charges, including assault with a firearm.