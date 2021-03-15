< Back to All News

Washington Man Arrested For Firing Shot At Vehicle

Posted: Mar. 15, 2021 4:36 PM PDT

A 54-year-old man from the town of Washington has been arrested for allegedly taking a shot at an occupied vehicle over the past weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jason Perry says it was reported Sunday afternoon…

click to listen to Lt Perry

Perry says the male victim stated that the suspect, Patrick Cooper, made some comments about the victim’s cell phone camera being on a nearby sign to take a picture…

click to listen to Lt Perry

Perry says there was no injury and that the man’s father, wife, and sleeping child were also inside the vehicle at the time. He says Cooper, may have had a mining claim near that location. Cooper was booked on four felony charges, including assault with a firearm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha