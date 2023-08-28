Washington Ridge Camp Walkway Apprehended

A walkaway inmate from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp has been apprehended. 19-year-old Malachi Thomas was taken into custody over the past weekend in Fresno without incident, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He’d been missing since August 18th. He’d been admitted to the Department, from Fresno County, last May, after being sentenced to serve seven years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury as a second-striker, with enhancements for use of a firearm. The Department also likes to point out that, since 1977, 99-percent of all incarcerated people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program, without permission, have been located.