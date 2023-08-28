< Back to All News

Washington Ridge Camp Walkway Apprehended

Posted: Aug. 28, 2023 12:57 PM PDT

A walkaway inmate from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp has been apprehended. 19-year-old Malachi Thomas was taken into custody over the past weekend in Fresno without incident, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He’d been missing since August 18th. He’d been admitted to the Department, from Fresno County, last May, after being sentenced to serve seven years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury as a second-striker, with enhancements for use of a firearm. The Department also likes to point out that, since 1977, 99-percent of all incarcerated people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program, without permission, have been located.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha