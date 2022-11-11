Waste Management Driver Shortage Easing

Waste Management customers in Nevada County should notice more pickups close to scheduled times. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, General Manager Larry Picard says they’re finally closing the driver shortage gap…

In September, Waste Management reported the number of drivers had dropped by about half. Picard says he also had to help out with the routes, including on weekends. They’d been operating only about half of their daily routes, resulting in significant pickup delays. And for about a week, drivers were picking up both trash and recyclables at the same time and co-mingling the materials in the same truck. Meanwhile, Picard says with more drivers, customers also shouldn’t have to wait as long for cart deliveries…

Picard also credits help from outside Waste Management districts, with drivers coming from as far away as Chico, Woodland, Lodi, and even Carson City, Nevada.