Waste Management Resumes Curbside Pickups

Waste Management’s curbside pickup service resumed Friday, after being suspended by the snowstorm for four days. Public Sector Manager Shavati Karki-Pearl says it was an uprecedented weather event that blocked access to their hauling station….

click to listen to Shavati Karki-Pearl

And to help accomodate missed pickups, Karki-Pearl says Waste Management has placed large disposal bins in four locations throughout Nevada County…

click to listen to Shavati Karki-Pearl

In addition, customers who were not serviced during the storm can leave up to two trash bags next to their filled carts for free disposal on their regularly-scheduled collection day. And although many main roadways have been cleared of snow, Waste Management still anticipates some delays in servicing customers on small, unplowed roads. Customers can receive regular updates by registering their account online at “wm-dot-com”.