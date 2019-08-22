< Back to All News

Waste Management Shares Recycling Struggles

Posted: Aug. 22, 2019 12:51 AM PDT

The recent closure of the largest recycling center in California is a symptom of a much larger problem facing the state. RePlanet closed the rest of its 284 locations earlier this month, citing a reduction of state subsidies, as well as the shift to more plastic beverage containers, which are worth less, among other factors. Nevada County’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia says Waste Management has done a pretty good job of finding markets, but they’re also feeling the pinch…

click to listen to David Garcia

Garcia says another major factor is that China, which has been the biggest importer of materials from the United States, has become more selective in what’s accepted. The also no longer clean up contamination and filter out garbage. He says customers need some re-education…

click to listen to David Garcia

California lost 17-hundred-70 recycling centers, from 2015 to 2018, while only gaining 830, according to Californians Against Waste.

