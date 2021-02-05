< Back to All News

Waste Management Tightening Up Rules

Posted: Feb. 5, 2021 12:37 AM PST

Waste Management is stepping up enforcement of storing and sorting errors made by its customers in unincorporated areas of Nevada County. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, District Manager Larry Picard says that includes overloaded bins and where the lids aren’t completely closed…

But spokeswoman Shavati Karki-Pearl says it can also pose a hazard and make it harder for trucks to lift and dump. Warning letters are being sent, including for prohibited items in containers. Also, food material that’s not dumped in the proper bin. But she says many people are more diligent about not doing that…

As for the green waste toters, there are a number of items that customers may not know about that are prohibited. That includes blackberry bushes, as well as palm leaves. After two warning letters are sent, customers could be charged 10-32 for subsequent violations. And after three warnings, recycling or green waste carts could be removed, along with a 25-dollar fee being charged.

