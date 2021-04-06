Waste Mgt Begins Imposing Overfill Penalties

Starting this week, Waste Management is now starting to impose financial penalties on customers who don’t properly set out their garbage, recycling, and yard waste carts. That follows a two-month education period. After getting two warnings for overfilled bins, including lids that don’t close all the way, customers will be charged 10 dollars and 32 cents for every subsequent violation. But company spokesman Paul Rosynsky says they’ve postponed fines for contamination of bins, after seeing a dramatic improvement on this issue from customers during the education period…

click to listen to Paul Rosynsky

Starting in June, after three contamination warnings, customers may have their recycling or yard waste carts removed for a year, also including a fee of 25-79. Rosynsky also notes that some notices have been sent to the wrong addresses…

click to listen to Paul Rosynsky

Rosynsky says since the education period began, contamination and overfill incidents have declined from around 90 a day to around the upper 20’s.