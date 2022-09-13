< Back to All News

Waste Mgt Gets Lots Of Bear-Proofing Advice

Posted: Sep. 13, 2022 12:24 AM PDT

What’s the best way to keep critters away from your garbage container? There are actually a variety of possible options, according to Waste Management officials. Public Sector Manager Shavati Karki-Pearl says they’ve receive a lot of good advice from community members, especially in reference to bear-proofing. She says suggestions were posted a while back on Waste Management’s Facebook page….

Regular trash cans and dumpsters may look sturdy, but special reinforcement is necessary to withstand a determined bear. And officials says the upfront cost is worth it, when considering replacement of ruined containers and the time spent picking up scattered

Other somewhat costly options include trash can enclosures, also called “caddies”. They’re strong metal or wooden sheds. Some have also installed electric fencing.

