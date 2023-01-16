Waste Mgt Improvement Project Begins This Year

The long-planned Waste Management transfer station expansion and improvement project is moving closer to reality for construction. Speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada County Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia said contractor bids have just recently been opened. But it’s hoped the Board of Supervisors will award a contract in February. The project will include a segregation facility that’s needed before the county can comply with the state’s food waste recycling mandate. But Garcia says it’ll take a while before it’s open…

The mandate actually went into effect a year ago. But Garcia said the county has received a waiver granting them more compliance time…

Garcia said a major outreach campaign on how residents need to recycle organic material will also commence, once Waste Management gets closer to opening the segregation facility. Last week, Grass Valley City Council members and management officials discussed compliance challenges, including potential odor, wildlife, and water pollution issues.